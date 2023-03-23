Vishwak Sen starrer Das Ka Dhamki mints 8.8 cr on day 1

Das Ka Dhamki became the biggest blockbuster in Vishwak Sen's career, with the highest openings so far.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:32 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Das Ka Dhamki, Vishwak Sen’s latest film, is also his biggest as an actor. It is known to us all that Vishwak Sen himself is the producer of this film, and he has thrown everything at its production. Vishwak Sen is also the director of this film. Das Ka Dhamki was released yesterday and got a good response from the audience.

Das Ka Dhamki registered the biggest opening for Vishwak Sen in his career at the US box office with the premieres yesterday. Today, the makers have officially announced the day one box office collections for the film worldwide. As expected, the result is the same. Das Ka Dhamki became the biggest blockbuster in Vishwak Sen’s career, with the highest openings so far. The film has collected 8.8 crores in worldwide gross on day 1. This is a very huge figure for Vishwak Sen, both as an actor and as the producer.

Das Ka Dhamki US box office numbers are very close to getting into the profit zone, and the analysts predict that it will happen even before the film enters the weekend run. Similarly, the analysts also predict that Das Ka Dhamki will also enter the profit zone in the Telugu states after the weekend. This is very good news for Vishwak Sen, and it is an ultimate sign that Mass Ka Das is growing to greater heights at the box office.

Das Ka Dhamki is a mass commercial entertainer with a mix of both entertaining elements and an exciting story. The film might not impress the critics much as per expectations, but it is totally satisfactory to the public, as the box office collections are a clear indication.