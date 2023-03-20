Vishwak Sen turns waiter for ‘Das Ka Dhamki’ promotions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Vishwak Sen is aggressively promoting his upcoming release, Das Ka Dhamki. The film is set to be released in a couple of days, on March 22 for Ugadi. Das Ka Dhamki is directed and produced by the actor himself, and so he is putting in every effort for the film.

After conducting a grand pre-release event for the film with Jr NTR gracing the event, Vishwak Sen is now promoting the film in public.

Das Ka Dhamki features Vishwak Sen in a dual role, in which one is the waiter and the other is a doctor. Vishwak Sen is phenomenal in the role of waiter, as seen from the trailer of the film.

His body language and looks are well suited for the character. Now Vishwak Sen lives in the skin of the character off screen too for promoting his film.

Vishwak Sen visited a restaurant last night and surprised the public there as a waiter. He served the public many dishes as a waiter with his face covered with a mask. The public couldn’t recognize him at first but were delighted later to see Vishwak there.

They took pictures with the actor and also wished him the best for his film’s release. A few expressed that Das Ka Dhamki would surely become a blockbuster.

Das Ka Dhamki is written by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada. Nivetha Pethuraj is the female lead in the film. Nivetha earlier acted with Vishwak Sen in the film Paagal. Leon James composed the music for the film. The songs of Das Ka Dhamki were blockbusters, especially Almost Padipoyinde Pilla and Mawa Bro.

Krishna Das aka ‘Mass Ka Das’ @VishwakSenActor turned as a waiter and took everyone by shock😉 Witness more fun & surprises on the big screens in just 2 days💥 – https://t.co/d9IYN4BMXE#DasKaDHAMKI In Cinemas from March 22nd🔥@VScinemas_ @VanmayeCreation @saregamasouth pic.twitter.com/WpDKOZJozv — VanmayeCreations (@VanmayeCreation) March 20, 2023