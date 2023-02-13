‘Viswanath a greatest auteur in Telugu cinema’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:19 PM, Mon - 13 February 23

Writers and artists remembered film director K Vishwanath at a memorial meeting in Khammam.

Khammam: Film director, screenwriter and actor Kasinadhuni Viswanath was a greatest auteur in Telugu cinema and fought against the social evils with his films as a weapon, said noted writer Atluri Venkata Ramana.

Speaking at a commemorative meeting organised by Meena Nrythiyalam in memory of Vishwanath he described the director Vishwanath as a legend who made films with an aim to restore the lost humanity, moral values and traditions in the society.

Watching Vishwanath’s movies was an education and helped the audience to shape their lives in a better way. All his films underline equality of humans and his film Swatimuthyam was the only film that represented the country in the 59th Oscar race, he said.

Revolutionary storyline in movies like Saptapadi, Sruthilayalu, Swathimuthyam, Sirivennela, Sankarabharanam, Swayamkrishi and others vividly reflected contemporary society. His efforts to break the shackles of caste, colour, and religion, rich and poor divide made a reformist, Ramana noted.

The founder of Meena Nrityayalam Meena felt that Vishwanath was not dead and would live eternally in the hearts of film lovers and recalled her association with the director when she was an infant.

Famous classical dancer Gauthami said that the melodious kirtans, words and songs which gave artistic value to Telugu language originated from Annamayya, Ksetrayya and Ramdasu were used by Vishwanath to make his movies effective. Vishwanath was a great asset of Indian cinema.

Nandi Award winning playwright Devendra, Khammam Kala Parishad president Nagabattini Ravi, its secretary Velpula Vijetha, Nela Nela Vennela secretary Subrahmanya Kumar and others also spoke, said a statement here on Monday.