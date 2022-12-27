Vizag: Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital gets SIRO recognition

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:03 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

Visakhapatnam: Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital and Institute here, a leading super specialty eye hospital of repute in North Andhra, is now recognized as a Research Unit by Government of India which accorded the prestigious recognition of a `Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (SIRO)’.

The recognition enables the hospital to promote or encourage scientific research activities in Ophthalmic science and also entitle it to receive administrative support from the Department of Science and Industrial Research, under the union Ministry of Science and Technology, to carry out research activities. The recognition is valid for three years from 2022-2025.

Managing Trustee and Group CEO of Sankar Foundation, KBN Manimala, elated by the recognition, said that Sankar Foundation had initiated measures to improve research facilities in the hospital. “We can take up Government and CSIR projects directly with this recognition. The R & D department of the hospital is working towards achieving this objective by utilizing the technological advancements in Ophthalmology under the leadership of Dr T Raveendra, Dr Birendra Biswal, Dr Anil Kumar and Geetha Pavani. Our hospital has so far performed nearly four lakh eye surgeries, of which 68 per cent are performed to the poor and needy free of cost with a strong team of 30 doctors,” she said.