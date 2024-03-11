| Second Vande Bharat Express To Be Launched Between Secunderabad And Vizag Tomorrow

The inaugural train service will be formally launched in a virtual mode by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi via video conferencing from Secunderabad station on Tuesday

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) is set to launch the second Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. The special train will operate six days a week, with the exception of Thursdays, offering enhanced connectivity between the two Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain addressing the media on Monday said, new Vande Bharat Express will run from Secunderabad station to Visakhapatnam, aiming to meet the high demand observed on the existing route connecting the two Telugu states.

The regular service of the train will begin on March 13, 2024, operating from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad, and from March 15, 2024 (Friday) running from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam.

SCR officials said the bookings for these services will open on March 12, 2023. Train number 20707, the Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express, will depart from Secunderabad at 05:05 am and reach Visakhapatnam at 01:50 pm. Train number 20708, the Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express, will depart from Visakhapatnam at 02:35 pm and arrive in Secunderabad at 11:20 pm.

The Vande Bharat Express stops at Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry and Samalkot railway stations in both directions. It comprises seven AC Chair Car coaches and one Executive AC Chair Car coach, accommodating a total of 530 passengers.

Under SCR, total of 193 One Station One Product stalls, 9 PM Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals, 11 – Goods Sheds, 14 Double Line, 3 Rail Coach Restaurants are also being launched by the PM.