Volvo electric car C40 Recharge showcased in Hyderabad

Volvo Car India has showcased its Electric Car–C40 Recharge in Hyderabad with their business partner, Krishna Exclusive.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:46 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Hyderabad: Volvo Car India has showcased its Electric Car–C40 Recharge in Hyderabad with their business partner, Krishna Exclusive. Volvo Car’s core offerings of safety and luxury form an integral part of C40 Recharge. The much- awaited C40 Recharge is available at an introductory ex-showroom price of 61,25,000.

Bookings for the C40 Recharge are exclusively online and can be done on the Volvo Car India Website. This is the second EV from Volvo in India and will be assembled at the company’s plant at Hosakote in Karnataka and it comes with an 11 kW charger.

“Hyderabad is among the fastest growing cities in the APEC region and the state of Telangana is the fastest growing state in the country. It is a very important market in India and is home to many aspiring and affluent families. The residents here have an eye for the best in the class products which C40 Recharge offers. The car offers 530km range as per international test conditions (WLTP) in single charge.

This along with a host of new features will find good favour with our customers in the city. The introduction of our second EV offering showcases the company’s commitment of being an all-electric company by 2030” said Jyoti Malhotra – Managing Director of Volvo Car India.

“It gives us great pleasure to present the C40 Recharge in Hyderabad. Our customers have been looking forward to seeing the C40 Recharge in Hyderabad and we look forward to making the deliveries. Along with advanced technology, the car incorporates safety that Volvo is known for globally.” said Sumit Passi, Dealer Principal of Volvo Hyderabad – Krishna Exclusive.

The features of C40 Recharge Born Electric include:

– Power: 408 hp

– Torque: 660 Nm

– Battery : 78 kWh

– Battery Type: Li-Ion

– Battery weight: 500kgs

– Acceleration: 0-100 kms – 4.7 s

– Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000 km

– Top speed: 180 km/h

– Power distribution ratio : 40/60

– Power (Front/Rear) – 163 hp/ 245 hp

– WLTP Range: 530 kms

– ICAT Range : 683 kms

– Front storage (Frunk): 31 ltrs

– Rear storage (boot space): 413 ltrs

– Ground Clearance (kerb weight 1 person): 171mm

– One Pedal Drive option

– Leather-free interiors

– Unique battery safety cage

– A new silhouette aero-dynamically designed slimmed roof line

– Neatly packaged sensors for the Advanced Driver Assist Systems sensor platform

– 84-pixel LED (each side) that automatically adjusts to light conditions

– Large Panoramic Sunroof that minimizes glare and provides effective UV protection.

– Digital Services with 5 years subscription

– Google Built-in (Google Assistant, Google Play, Google Maps)

– Volvo Cars App

– Harmon Kardon Premium Sound System (600W, 13 speakers)

– Volvo On Call

– Advanced Air Purifier System with PM 2.5 sensor

– 360-degree camera

– Blind Spot Information System with Cross traffic alert

– Adaptive Cruise Control

– Pilot Assist

– Lane Keeping Aid

– Collision Mitigation Support (front & rear)

– Parking Assistance Sensors (front, side & rear)

– 7 airbags

– Wireless Charging for smartphone