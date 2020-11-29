Vote for TRS  to ensure development of Hyderabad: Kachiguda candidate

During the election rally, Sirisha said that Hyderabad city has seen more development due to the vision and planning of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

Hyderabad: Kachiguda division TRS candidate Baddula Sirisha Yadav on Sunday urged voters to cast their franchise for the TRS to ensure that the division gets developed on all fronts. On Sunday, Sirisha campaigned in Chappal Bazar nala, Arya Samaj mandir, Kutbiguda, Bandal Basthi, Sunargalli, Badruka College line, Sanjeeva Gandhi Nagar and Bhumanna line. TRS leaders, party workers and supporters took part in the campaign.

During the election rally, Sirisha said that Hyderabad city has seen more development due to the vision and planning of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

She said the city would further excel into a global city with rapid strides in the coming years and it would be possible only with the Chief Minister. She said TRS leaders and party workers were striving for the welfare of people by bringing the government schemes and programmes to beneficiaries. She assured the voters of giving special attention to the amenities required in the division and said she would be always within the reach of people.

