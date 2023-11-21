Vote from home: 1634 persons to cast votes from home in Khammam

Khammam district Collector VP Gautham inspected the process of voting from home at Kaviraj Nagar in the city.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:19 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

Khammam: The two-day process for the ‘vote from home’ facility has commenced in the erstwhile Khammam district on Tuesday.

Khammam district Collector VP Gautham inspected the process of voting from home at Kaviraj Nagar in the city. He said the Election Commission of India had provided an opportunity to persons with disabilities and elderly people above 80 years of age to cast their votes from their homes.

He informed that 1634 persons, of whom 965 were elderly persons and 669 were persons with disabilities (PwDs), had applied for the facility of vote from home in the district. Special teams were formed to collect votes from them. Necessary measures were taken to ensure privacy of the voters.

The team consisting of a presiding officer, assistant presiding officer and police officers were going to the homes of the voters with the ballot papers to collect the votes. The process was being video recorded.

The schedule of voting from home was provided to the candidates and their agents and they could also go to the homes of the voters along with the teams. Braille ballot papers were being made available for visually impaired voters, Gautham said.

He informed that the first level check of 894 additional ballot units was completed on Monday and supplementary randomisation was done on Tuesday. They were allotted to Khammam, Palair and Sathupalli constituencies where large numbers of candidates were contesting.

Kothagudem district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala informed that 725 voters, of whom 241 were PwD voters and 484 were elderly persons, had registered to vote from home in five constituencies in the district. She informed that the first level check of 160 additional ballot units allotted to the district has been completed. Two ballot units would be used in Yellandu, Pinapaka and Kothagudem Assembly constituencies in the district.