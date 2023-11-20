BRS Govt permanently solved drinking water problem in Khammam: Puvvada

If people vote for Congress it would throw Telangana into the darkness, said Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

BRS candidate Puvvada Ajay Kumar conducting door to door campaign in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: The BRS government has permanently solved Drinking water problem in Khammam by spending Rs 350 crore, stated Transport Minister, BRS Khammam Assembly candidate Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The Congress candidate Tummala Nageswara Rao, who was an MLA till 2014 failed to address the drinking water problem, but he was shamefully claiming credit for the works done by the BRS government, he alleged.

Addressing the public at an election meeting here on Monday Ajay Kumar noted that he remembered the days and plight of the citizens, who faced severe difficulties in getting proper drinking water in Khammam.

With an objective to find a permanent solution for drinking water scarcity the number of overhead tanks in Khammam was increased to 24 from just four overhead tanks that supplied water until 2014.

Through the construction of internal pipelines and overhead tanks, clean drinking water was supplied to households for just one rupee. The number of household tap connections was increased to 75,000 from 24, 000 connections in the past, Ajay Kumar explained.

By laying a pipeline from Nagarjuna Sagar the Lakaram tank was being filled thus groundwater was increased in the city and water scarcity was addressed. The government was now supplying one million liters of water daily to the residents.

But Nageswara Rao forgot his experience and was making crazy claims. The Congress leaders were writing letters to the Election Commission asking to stop Rythu Bandhu being given to the farmers. It proves Congress’ anti-farmer attitude, Ajay Kumar said.

If people vote for Congress it would throw the State into the darkness, the BRS candidate warned while appealing to the voters to cast their vote on the car symbol and elect him with a huge majority.