Votes counting to commence at 8 am on Sunday, begins with postal ballot

If the postal ballot votes counting continued beyond 8.30 a.m. simultaneously EVMs counting would commence.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:10 PM, Fri - 1 December 23

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj

Hyderabad: Counting of votes would commence at 8 a.m. on Sunday, beginning with postal ballots and followed by Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) polled votes, Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said here on Friday.

If the postal ballot votes counting continued beyond 8.30 a.m. simultaneously EVMs counting would commence. Generally, there would be 14 tables arranged at each counting centre and in case if the voters in a particular constituency were higher, more tables would be arranged.

Also Read KCR to chair cabinet meet on December 4

Addressing media persons here on Friday, the Chief Electoral Officer said at each table, there would be one counting supervisor, one micro observer and two counting staff, besides contesting candidates’ representatives. Results would be declared after thorough scrutiny and in least possible time.

He said the polling on Thursday passed peacefully save for a few sporadic incidents. In 76 constituencies, the poll percentage was above 75 percent. Though, the final scrutiny of votes polled was still under progress, a 70.79 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the State. Assembly constituency wise details would be shared in public domain by Friday evening, he said.

Regarding complaints of rigging by a few parties, the Chief Electoral Officer said there was web-casting footage available at many polling stations. If there was anything suspicious, the Observers and Returning Officers would definitely consider and initiate action accordingly, he said.

On the ruling BRS party’s objection over exit polls being released on Thursday even as the polling was under progress, the Chief Electoral Officer said the Election Commission of India considers all aspects, including legal provisions, before permitting such practices.

About the fake videos being circulated on social media platforms, he said the EC officials had removed 120 fake links, videos and other materials posted on different social media platforms.