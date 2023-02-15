Vrindavan, Bengaluru, Hyderabad most booked Valentine’s Day destinations: Report

Vrindavan’s hotel bookings increased 231 per cent from last year. It was followed by Bengaluru (51 per cent), Hyderabad (47 per cent), Pune (45 per cent), Kolkata (38 per cent), Chennai (35 per cent), and Mumbai (19 per cent).

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:10 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Hyderabad: Hospitality major OYO has observed a nearly 35 per cent increase in bookings for Valentine’s Day. According to the data, Uttar Pradesh’s Vrindavan, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad were the top three booked destinations for hotels this Valentine’s Day.

Vrindavan’s hotel bookings increased 231 per cent from last year. It was followed by Bengaluru (51 per cent), Hyderabad (47 per cent), Pune (45 per cent), Kolkata (38 per cent), Chennai (35 per cent), and Mumbai (19 per cent).

Vrindavan, surprisingly, emerged as the most booked destination, surpassing popular leisure destinations on Valentine’s Day such as Goa and Manali.

The data further stated that the average duration of all stays has increased from two days in 2022 to four days in 2023, indicating consumer demand for longer trips.

While some consumers are willing to pay for premium properties, budget-friendly properties remain the go-to accommodation option for the majority of travellers.

“The high consumer demand for Vrindavan indicates that today, Indians wish to celebrate Valentine’s Day as a day to spend quality time with family and friends. Since Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday this year, booking trends indicate that consumers are keen to combine the weekend with Valentine’s Day to head out on a holiday,” the company said in a media statement.

The company further said that the booking trend clearly shows that people in smaller cities are also as ambitious as their counterparts in metros when it comes to spending on experiences.