Premium luxury gifting options this Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, this might just be the best chance to express your love to your special person.

With brands and labels coming up with new products and gifting ideas for the season, here are some our best picks:

Awshad vegan oils

The Delhi-based company is into producing clinically-tested vegan oils from cannabis. These natural oils of high purity levels are carefully extracted to promote long-term wellness of the mind and body, and restore harmony in the body. Try these oils, which perfectly suit the urban lifestyle and cure its ill-effects like anxiety, insomnia stress, etc., as a gift to your loved one this Valentine’s Day.

Melorra jewellery

Melorra has a large variety of light-weight, affordable and designer pieces for him and her. The latest Valentine’s collection with 16,000+ designs starts just from Rs 30,000. With cross-country shipping services, this might just be the best gift for your dear one. The brand aims to commemorate the ever-evolving relationships of the new generation that are based in the foundation of mutual efforts and partnership.

The Body Shop’s cruelty-free products

A popular global beauty brand, The Body Shop aims to produce ethical, sustainable and cruelty-free products to save the environment. They have come up with a completely new collection of gifting boxes for this Valentine’s Day to pamper you with. Check out options like Sweetest Strawberry Heart Gift Box (Rs 1,395), Clean & Gleam Tea Tree Skincare Gift Set (Rs 1,495), Smooth & Soothe Shaving Kit (Rs 2,895), and Refreshing and Uplifting White Musk Flora Duo (Rs 2,535).

Platinum jewellery

Platinum Evara brings into light the feeling of self-love this Valentine’s Day. Treat yourself to the best-in-quality platinum pieces crafted into timeless designs. Choose from the large collection of exclusive designs of elegant chains, interlinked bracelets and hurricane earrings. All the designs are made of 95% purity metal and are stamped and certified by recognised authorities.

Titan’s luxury time pieces

A day to celebrate love and show affection for our partners, Valentine’s Day is definitely a special time of the year. It is the perfect occasion to give your partner the perfect gift that celebrates ever-lasting love and adoration. This year, why not treat the special one in your life to a luxury watch? During the Automatic Fest, 30 KCNY watches will be showcased wherein 15 new variants of automatic watches will be introduced with the price range starting from Rs 12,000 onwards. These are available at Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle and World of Titan, besides https://www.titan.co.in and leading watch specialist retailers until February 19.

Forevermark Icon collection

Marking these special moments of Valentine’s Day, De Beers Forevermark has introduced captivating new designs from the Icon collection celebrating the Jewellery House’s timeless ‘icon’ motif. Much like a relationship which is built on past memories and future promises, a diamond encapsulates the everlasting moment of forever. Each piece reveals the classic motif, highlighted by a subtle line inspired by the horizon.