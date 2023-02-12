Wonderla Holidays offers special packages for Valentine’s Day

The parks urged visitors to book their entry tickets in advance through the online booking portal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:35 PM, Sun - 12 February 23

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Wonderla Holidays is offering special packages at its parks in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kochi from February 10 to 14, a press release said.

As part of the special packages, Wonderla is organizing an exclusive dining facility on the Sky Wheel at a cost of Rs. 399 for a couple between February 10 and 14 and a buffet dinner by the Wave pool at a cost of Rs. 849 only on February 14. Both these packages are also available with park entry combo packages, offering park entry and skywheel dine, or park entry and wave pool buffet dinner, a press release said.

Wonderla has urged visitors to book their entry tickets in advance through the online booking portal. For details: https://www.wonderla.com/offers.html or all: 0841 4676300, 0841 4676333