Vyhoon pre-release event: RGV teases CBN, Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan with VIP treatment

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma stirred up more buzz with a tweet on Saturday, playfully teasing Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh, and Pawan Kalyan.
In his witty tweet, he hinted at a VIP welcome for the trio if they graced the ‘Vyooham’ pre-release event.
Earlier, on Friday, RGV had made headlines by inviting these prominent leaders from AP to the ‘Vyooham’ pre-release event using the platform ‘X’.
“The ‘VYOOHAM Jagagarjana’ event is set to kick off soon at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada. VIP treatment awaits @ncbn, @naralokesh, and @PawanKalyan,” read his tweet on ‘X’.
This post has rapidly gained traction on the microblogging site, with people from AP enthusiastically sharing it across platforms.
VYOOHAM Jagagarjana event to start in a short while at Indira gandhi muncipal stadium in Vijaywada ..There will be VIP treatment for @ncbn @naralokesh and @PawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/1PrRQGoP3O
— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 23, 2023