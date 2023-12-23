Vyhoon pre-release event: RGV teases CBN, Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan with VIP treatment

In his witty tweet, he hinted at a VIP welcome for the trio if they graced the 'Vyooham' pre-release event.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:26 PM, Sat - 23 December 23

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma stirred up more buzz with a tweet on Saturday, playfully teasing Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh, and Pawan Kalyan.

Earlier, on Friday, RGV had made headlines by inviting these prominent leaders from AP to the ‘Vyooham’ pre-release event using the platform ‘X’.

“The ‘VYOOHAM Jagagarjana’ event is set to kick off soon at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada. VIP treatment awaits @ncbn, @naralokesh, and @PawanKalyan,” read his tweet on ‘X’.

This post has rapidly gained traction on the microblogging site, with people from AP enthusiastically sharing it across platforms.

VYOOHAM Jagagarjana event to start in a short while at Indira gandhi muncipal stadium in Vijaywada ..There will be VIP treatment for @ncbn ⁦@naralokesh⁩ and ⁦@PawanKalyan⁩ pic.twitter.com/1PrRQGoP3O — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 23, 2023