RGV invites Chandrababu, Pawan Kalyan and Lokesh for pre-release event of ‘Vyhoom’

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:26 PM, Fri - 22 December 23

Hyderabad: The pre-release event for renowned filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming movie ‘Vyhoom’ is scheduled to be held on Saturday at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada.

The event, titled ‘Vyhoom Jana Garjana,’ scheduled to commence at 5 pm promises to be a grand affair. RGV, accompanied by the film producer Dasari Kiran, inspected the arrangements at the stadium.

In an intriguing move, RGV extended invitations to political heavyweights Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and Nara Lokesh through platform ‘X,’ formerly known as Twitter.

His tweet read, “VYOOHAM’s pre-release event is set for tomorrow, the 23rd, at 5 pm in Vijayawada at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium. My heartfelt invitation to Sri @ncbn, @naralokesh, and @PawanKalyan to grace the occasion.”

‘Vyhoom’ is slated for release on December 29.

Check out the post here:

VYOOHAM pre release event is tmrw the 23rd at 5 pm in Vijaywada at Indira Gandhi muncipal stadium

My heartfelt invitation to sri @ncbn , @naralokesh and @PawanKalyan to grace the occasion 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/jabNUkU4HE — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 22, 2023

Dasari kiran kumar , me and @JMeedia_factory ‘ s Narendra supervising the arrangements at Indira Gandhi muncipal stadium in Vijaywada for VYOOHAM pre release event tmrw the 23 rd pic.twitter.com/1SVNsO0rcy — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 22, 2023