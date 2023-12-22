Friday, Dec 22, 2023
RGV, accompanied by the film producer Dasari Kiran, inspected the arrangements at the stadium.

By Telangana Today
07:26 PM, Fri - 22 December 23
RGV invites Chandrababu, Pawan Kalyan and Lokesh for pre-release event of ‘Vyhoom’

Hyderabad: The pre-release event for renowned filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming movie ‘Vyhoom’ is scheduled to be held on Saturday at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada.

The event, titled ‘Vyhoom Jana Garjana,’ scheduled to commence at 5 pm promises to be a grand affair. RGV, accompanied by the film producer Dasari Kiran, inspected the arrangements at the stadium.

In an intriguing move, RGV extended invitations to political heavyweights Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and Nara Lokesh through platform ‘X,’ formerly known as Twitter.

His tweet read, “VYOOHAM’s pre-release event is set for tomorrow, the 23rd, at 5 pm in Vijayawada at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium. My heartfelt invitation to Sri @ncbn, @naralokesh, and @PawanKalyan to grace the occasion.”

‘Vyhoom’ is slated for release on December 29.

Check out the post here:

 

