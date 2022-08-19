Wait time for US Visitor Visa is 510 calendar days in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:30 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Hyderabad: If you are gearing up to visit the US soon, then you may end up disappointed. Yes, the estimated wait time for individuals applying for a visa at the US Consulate General in Hyderabad is over 500 days. If you apply for a visa this month, then your interview appointment date would be in 2024.

According to the Travel.State.Gov website, the appointment for a visitor visa in the US consulate in Hyderabad is 510 days.

The waiting time for a student/exchanger visa is 471 days and 197 days for all other non-immigrant visas. Not just with Hyderabad, the situation is similar in other cities such as Chennai, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata.

“The estimated wait time to receive an interview appointment at a US Embassy or Consulate can change weekly and is based on actual incoming workload and staffing. These are estimates only and do not guarantee the availability of an appointment,” reads a statement on the Travel.State.Gov website.

For example, anyone applying today, i.e., on August 19 (2022), will get an appointment on January 11 in 2024.

The major reasons for such delay are the high volume of pending applications at embassies due to COVID-19, and a spike in travel demand after the lockdown

Apart from that, diplomatic missions have sent their staff home during the lockdown, and they are yet to return to the offices.

Countries also have tightened rules for granting visas as they now made verification of the COVID-19 vaccine certificate mandatory.

Visit Travel.State.Gov and check the waiting time by selecting the U.S. Embassy or Consulate where you want to apply for a visa.

Here is the link:

https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/us-visas/visa-information-resources/wait-times.html