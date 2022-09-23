Wajahat Mirza inaugurates his spring/summer collection 2023 at London Fashion Week

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:30 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

Hyderabad: Chicago-based Indian designer Wajahat Mirza inaugurated his spring/summer 2023 at the London Fashion Week with his collection titled ‘Lilibet’. He presented his collection ‘Lilibet’ in honour of Queen Elizabeth at the Royal Guard Hotel London. The name Lilibet signifies a girl’s name meaning “pledged to God”.

Lilibet is the fanciful short form of Elizabeth first noted as the childhood nickname of Britain’s Queen and now made contemporary as the name of the newborn daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — aka Harry and Meghan.

The collection revolves around the black and gold colour, where black signifies the mourning of Her Majesty’s departure and gold signifies the feeling associated with royalty. For this collection, Wajahat used various fabrics like silk, georgette, crepes, and velvet along with fabric pleating and a combination of intricate hand embroidery that was used in Her Majesty’s attire such as pearls, beads, and Swarovski crystals.

This couture collection primarily consists of gowns in full and knee length, as graced by Her Majesty on various occasions. Tailored capes to puffed sleeves dresses are primarily made as evening wear but can be elegantly carried at day events too. This year, the collection was presented physically and digitally with the hope for rejoicing and adaption as the new era of The Queen is completed and a new King gets the throne.

London show was curated and managed by Vizarath Baig, director of operations at Wajahat Mirza House of Fashion.

Wajahat Mirza graduated from Northumbria University London, with a degree in Fashion Design. His newest collection Mystique Romance is inspired by the juxtaposition of black and gold.