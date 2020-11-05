Waltair handles over 9,100 tonnes of parcel cargo ever since lockdown

The Division was also holding interaction with the cargo movers to improve loading and unloading environment and will continue the efforts to enhance the cargo movement

Visakhapatnam: In keeping with the commitment of Indian Railways to fight against the Coronavirus pandemic by adopting various measures including movement of Time Tabled Parcel Express Trains for maintaining uninterrupted supply of essential commodities, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway handled as much as 9100 tonnes of cargo during the national crisis.

Waltair geared up its entire network to operate the Time Tabled Parcel Express Trains towards different destinations in the country and operated 603 trips of Time Tabled Parcel Express Trains carrying essential commodities viz. food items, groceries, medicines, medical equipment, fish, fruits, gunny bags, vegetables and other daily need items to different parts of the country from 2nd April to till date and the mission continues.

The Division handled more than 9,100 tonnes of cargo carrying 6344 tonnes of parcel traffic to different places in the country and received more than 2760 tonnes of parcels came from different parts of the country. They include mango 4346 tonnes, medicines and medical equipment 15 tonnes, fruits and vegetables 98 tonnes, fish, fish seed etc 88 5 tonnes and milk and dairy products including eggs 94.3 tonnes and others 904.5 tonnes.

Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava said that to encourage the small and marginal business entities, a Business Development Unit (BDU) had been set up with primary focus towards bringing the Railways closer to industry and trade. The Division was also holding interaction with the cargo movers to improve loading and unloading environment and will continue the efforts to enhance the cargo movement, he added.

