Wanaparthy beat Adilabad 3-1 at Inter-District Football Championship

In the other ties, Karimnagar had a mixed day losing 1-0 to Medak and winning against Nizamabad with a similar scoreline

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Hyderabad: Hosts Wanaparthy beat Adilabad 3-1 in the 9th Senior Men’s Inter-District Football Championship at the PJR Football Ground in Pebbair, Wanaparthy on Wednesday.

For the winners, Azaj, Vijay and Kishore scored a goal each. In the other ties, Karimnagar had a mixed day losing 1-0 to Medak and winning against Nizamabad with a similar scoreline. Khammam edged past Nalgonda 3-2. Joshua’s goal secured Ranga Reddy 1-0 win over Mahabubnagar.

Results: Medak 1 (Saud 1)bt Karimnagar 0, Ranga Reddy 1 (Joshua 1) bt Mahabubnagar 0; Wanaparthy 3 (Azaj 1, Vijay 1, Kishore 1) bt Adilabad 1 (Laxman 1); Khammam 3 (Wilson 1, Gopichand 1, Ashrith1) bt Nalgonda by 2 ( Sagar 2); Karimnagar 1 (Srikanth 1) bt Nizamabad 0.

