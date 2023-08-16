Telangana sailors hog limelight at Mysore Nationals, bags 12 medals

Telangana sailors bagged 12 medals including six gold, four silver and two bronze medals – most by any State at the Junior National Ranking Regatta

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:58 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Telangana winners (from left) Mallesh Vadla, Dharani Laveti, Lahiri, Gowtham , Deekshita, Thanuja and Shraven.

Hyderabad: Telangana sailors hogged limelight at the Mysore Nationals at the Krishnaraja Sagara Dam on Wednesday by bagging 12 medals including six gold, four silver and two bronze medals – most by any State at the Junior National Ranking Regatta.

Dharani and Thanuja and Crews bagged two gold and two silver medals in the Mixed and Open categories. In the 420 Mixed and Open Classes, Dharani Laveti and crew Mallesh Vadla won 9 straight races out of 11. Fellow Telangana sailors Thanuja Kameshwar and Shravan clinched only one win and a string of second positions that helped them bag a silver. Both sailors also won gold and silver in the Open Class.

Results: U-15 Sub-Juniors Girls: 1. Deekshita Komaravelly (Telangana) (42 Points), 2. Samriddhi Batham (Madhya Pradesh) (87 Points), 3. Lahiri Komaravelly (Telangana) (95 Points);

Juniors Mixed and Open: 1. Dharani Laveti and Mallesh Vadla (9 Points), 2. Thanuja Kameshwar and Sravan Kathravath (18 Points), Pushkar Tembhre and Manish Sharma (23 Points).

Also Read SSG Cricket Club clinches Junior Cricket Championship