Power failure disrupts EAPCET in Karimnagar

However, parents expressed doubts whether the questions answered before the power failure were saved.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 May 2024, 08:51 PM

Karimnagar: Students taking the evening session of EAPCET examination in Vaageswari engineering college faced troubles due to power failure on Tuesday.

Though the exam was scheduled to be held between 3 pm and 6 pm, it continued up to 7.30 pm. Officials provided one and half hour additional time to students to complete the exam.

They tried to seek clarifications from the officials, but the policemen did not allow them into the centre, leading to arguments and a subsequent protest in front of the college on Rajiv Rahadari.

Vehicular traffic came to stand still and the protest was called off, after the students who came out of the exam halls clarified that the questions answered before the power failure were saved.