Modi failed to sanction funds for Vemulawada: Vinod Kumar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 May 2024, 08:10 PM

BRS candidate B Vinod Kumar addressing press conference in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Karimnagar: BRS candidate B Vinod Kumar found fault with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not sanctioning funds for the development of the Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple at Vemulawada.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Vinod Kumar termed Modi’s Vemulawada visit as politically motivated and pointed out that the PM had not sanctioned a single rupee for development of the shrine. He also did not utter a single word about the historic shrine or the presiding deity. Modi, who developed Varanasi (Kashi) by spending hundreds of crores, neglected Vemulawada, he said, adding that the BRS had been demanding the Centre to make a circuit connecting Vemulawada, Kondagattu, Dharmapuri and Kaleshwaram temples under the PRASAD scheme. But, there was no response from the Centre.

Asking why BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who was always using religion for politics, had not asked for funds for development of the temple even when the PM was in the temple town, he questioned the the need for Sanjay Kumar to continue as MP.