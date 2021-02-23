Wanaparthy Collector asks schools to follow Covid guidelines

By | Published: 11:34 pm

Wanaparthy: District Collector Sheikh Yasmin Basha on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to make elaborate arrangements for reopening of schools. The State government has decided to reopen schools for Classes 6 to 8 from Wednesday.

The Collector appealed to the students to follow Covid-19 regulations and attend the classes by wearing masks and maintaining physical distance. She directed the school managements to ensure hygiene on the school premises, especially toilets. “Schools will have to strictly comply with Covid-19 guidelines, and consent of parents is mandatory for students to attend classes,” she said.

District Education Officer Sushindra Rao, BC Welfare, Social Welfare, Tribal Welfare, Minority Welfare Department officials and others participated in the meeting.

