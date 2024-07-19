Three injured as LPG cylinder leak triggers fire in Wanaparthy

As the cylinder delivery worker was checking the cylinder valve, a match stick was lit accidently, resulting in an eruption of flames

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 July 2024, 10:12 AM

Representational Image

Wanaparthy: Three persons, including a couple, sustained injuries due to a fire triggered by a leakage in the LPG cylinder in their house at Munnuru village, Gopalpet mandal here on Thursday evening.

S Venkataiah and Chittemma noticed gas leakage in their house since the last few days. On Thursday evening, when the LPG cylinder delivery worker arrived in their village, they appealed to him to visit their house and fix the leakage.

As the cylinder delivery worker was checking the cylinder valve, a match stick was lit accidently, resulting in an eruption of flames. Apart from the delivery worker, Venkataiah and Chittemma suffered burn injuries in the incident, according to reports.

Hearing their screams, locals rushed to their house and shifted them to the local area hospital. However, they were later shifted to Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment as the area hospital lacked the required treatment facilities, the reports said.