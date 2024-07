Madavi’s brace fires Wanaparthy to victory

By Biswajit Talukdar Published Date - 13 July 2024, 11:32 PM

Hyderabad: Madavi scored a brace in Wanaparthy’s dominating 4-0 win over Karimnagar in the Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) 10th Sub-Junior Girls Inter-District Football Championship at Kalwakurthy on Saturday.

Alongside Madavi, Sonakshi and Shailaja netted a goal each for the winners.

Results: Wanaparthy 4 (Madavi 12’, 25’, Sonakshi 27’, Shailaja 55’) bt Karimnagar 0; Mahabubnagar 4 (Akshara 17’, 31’, Ananda Varshini 33’, 43’) bt Ranga Reddy 0; Khammam 1 (Tanvya Sri 51’) bt Adilabad 0.