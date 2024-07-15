Watch: Baby crocodile strays into railway station, creates flutter in Wanaparthy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 July 2024, 11:37 PM

Wanaparthy: After a baby crocodile created a flutter on the platform at the Sriramnagar railway station, Atmakur in the morning, an adult crocodile made its way into the Natavelli village at Kothakota mandal in the evening on Monday in the district.

Officials claimed there were no attacks or casualties in both the cases.

Earlier, the railway staff at Sriramnagar station were shocked to see a baby crocodile crawling around on the platform around 7 am. Luckily, there were not many passengers at the station and the railway personnel immediately alerted the local forest officials. A team of personnel swung into action and captured the baby crocodile, which was about six months old. The Ramanpadu project was about five kilometres away from the railway station and the baby crocodile is suspected to have crawled into the station in the night, a forest official said.

“The crocodile was safely transported and released into the Jurala project,” the official said.

Just when the forest officials heaved a sigh of relief, they received another call from the police informing that a big crocodile had entered the Natavelli village in Kothakota mandal at around 6 pm.

After noticing the crocodile in the bushes, villagers alerted the local police, who in turn called the forest officials. Even before the forest officials turned up at the village, the local residents along with police, managed to trap the crocodile. They tied the crocodile and placed it in the village gram panchayat office room and locked it, the forest official said.

“We have to shift the crocodile and release it in the Jurala project on Tuesday morning,” the official added.

