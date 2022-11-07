War of words erupt between Telangana Governor Tamilisai and DMK mouthpiece

Hyderabad: A verbal duel is on between Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)’s mouthpiece Murasoli, over the last few days on different issues, including the BJP’s covert operation of buying four TRS MLAs in Telangana.

It all started when the Governor allegedly found fault with the DMK and allied parties’ plans to petition to the President Draupadi Murmu to recall Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and stated it was against the democracy.

Murasoli in an editorial objected to the Governor’s comments on Tamil Nadu’s developments, while she was Telangana Governor. In the editorial, she was criticized for her difference of opinion with Telangana government and failed in delivering her Constitutional duty. Murasoli also accused that Governors were playing with volcanoes.

Retaliating, Tamilisai Soundararajan, reportedly said that volcanoes can do nothing to the Himalayas. “Maybe those with Telugu origins, speaking Telugu at home and pretending to be Tamil are unable to accept the fact that I made Thirukkural resonate in Telangana Assembly as a proud Tamilachi,” stated Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Responding to the Governor’s comments, Murasoli raked up a few other issues, including the BJP’s covert operation of poaching four TRS MLAs in Telangana in a report.

Succession politics was a political party affair and a party takes a call on it. A Governor’s job was not to interfere in the ruling party activities and unrelated matters, Murasoli said in a report.