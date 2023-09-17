Warangal: 7 medicos booked by police for ragging

The case came to light after the principal of the college, Dr Divvela Mohan Das, investigated 15 senior students on the incident on September 14. However, Dr Das said the incident was not ragging, claiming that it was a case of mutual attacks.

Warangal: Matwada police have registered a case against seven MBBS third-year students of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) under sections 294/b, 323, and 340 of the IPC and the Prohibition of Ragging Act for ragging a second-year student.

Warangal ACP Bonala Kishan said the case was currently under investigation and it was reported that other than seven people are involved in this way. The student reportedly lodged a complaint with the police on September 15. It is alleged that a total of 10 students were involved in the attack on the second-year student, who hails from Rajasthan. Meanwhile, the anti-ragging committee of the college will meet on Tuesday to discuss the issue and take a decision on the suspension of the students.

Meanwhile, AISF demanded the suspension of Dr Das for failing to check incidents of ragging at the college recalling the past incident in which Dr Dharavath Preethi (26), first-year PG student of the college died by suicide in February.