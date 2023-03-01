Warangal medico’s death: Anti-ragging committee says harassment drove her to suicide

The anti-ragging committee of KMC confirmed that Dr Daravath Preethi, died by suicide because of mental harassment by her senior Dr MA Saif

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Dr Daravath Preethi (File Photo)

Warangal: The anti-ragging committee of the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), which met here on Wednesday, has confirmed that Dr Daravath Preethi, the first student of the MD Anaesthesia, died by suicide because of mental harassment by her senior Dr MA Saif. Meanwhile, a local court has granted permission to the police for four-day custody of Saif.

Warangal CP AV Ranganath said the police had filed a petition seeking the custody of Saif to question him further had been granted. “Following this, the court granted police custody for four days from Thursday,” he said.

While Preethi allegedly attempted to die by suicide on February 22 at the MGM hospital, she died at the NIMS, Hyderabad, on February 26. Meanwhile, police arrested Saif of Kazipet on February 24 after booking a case under Section 306 read with 108, section 4(V) of Prohibition of Ragging Act, section (1)(r), 3 (2)(va),3 (1)(w) (ii) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities), and he was sent to judicial remand on the same day. Following the death of the victim, the police altered the Section 306 read with 108 of IPC to 306 and decided to get the custody of accused for detail interrogation.

KMC principal Dr Mohan Das said the anti-ragging committee had resolved that mental harassment was the cause of the death of Preethi by suicide. “We will submit the report of the committee to University Grants Commission (UGC) and National Medical Commission (NMC),” he said.

Giving details, he said that since the day of admission in the first year of PG on November 18, the manner of Preethi’s attendance at duty was examined and it was verified how many days she attended duty along with the accused. The members of the committee found that an ‘argument’ at the government maternity hospitals on the issue of pre-anesthesia report on February 18 led to differences of opinion between them.

“The committee members who examined the conversation on WhatsApp messages sent by Saif on cell phones had proved the allegations of harassment which can be seen as ragging,” he said. Referring to media reports on the Governor’s letter to KMC on the incident, Dr Das said they had not received any letter from the Governor so far.