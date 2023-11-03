Warangal EEO stresses careful record of expenditure

He asked the election expenditure scrutiny teams to be alert and accurately record the expenses incurred by the candidates from the time of nomination till the end of the election process.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:29 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Warangal expenditure observer Amit Pratap Singh stresses careful record of expenditure

Warangal: The election expenditure observer Amit Pratap Singh stressed the importance of recording the election expenditure of the candidates who filed the nomination papers. He asked the election expenditure scrutiny teams to be alert and accurately record the expenses incurred by the candidates from the time of nomination till the end of the election process.

Addressing a meeting along with District Collector and Election Officer P Pravinya here on Friday to review the preparations in Warangal East, Wardhannapet, and Narsampet segments, he said nodal authorities should oversee various election teams, including the flying squad, static surveillance team, video surveillance team, video observation team, accounting team, and The Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) teams.

“Video surveillance teams will document all rallies, public meetings, gatherings, and roadshows organized by political parties and candidates, with video surveillance members collaborating closely with accounting team members,” he said. The accounting team is tasked with entering these details into the shadow observation register, which will then be submitted to the returning officers. Additionally, expenses related to campaign rallies and meetings must adhere to predefined rates.

“Printing and publishing of leaflets, posters, and flexes must comply with the Election Representation of the People Act, 1951. Election advertisements in print, electronic, and social media channels should adhere to the prices established by the Election Commission,” he said.