Warangal flourishes with job creation, industrial growth

Thanks to TS-iPASS, a total of 1,825 major industrial units have been established in Warangal, attracting an impressive investment of Rs.5,960 crore

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 06:40 AM, Sat - 10 June 23

Warangal: In a remarkable development since the formation of Telangana, the erstwhile district of Warangal has experienced a substantial boost in employment opportunities. Thanks to the Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self Certification System (TS-iPASS), a total of 1,825 major industrial units have been established in the district, attracting an impressive investment of Rs.5,960 crore.

Warangal District Collector P Pravinya highlighted the positive impact of this industrial growth, emphasizing that 709 industries have been granted permission under TS-iPASS. This remarkable feat has resulted in the employment of 18,366 individuals within the district, bringing prosperity to countless families.

The State government set up Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal to revolutionize the Textile and Apparel industry by offering state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and integrated common infrastructure. Spanning across 1190 acres of land, the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park is being developed and implemented in a phased manner. The Kakatiya Mega Textile Park marks a significant milestone in the region’s industrial development and reinforces the government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for the growth of the Textile and Apparel industry. It will likely create about one lakh jobs once fully operational. Notably, the upcoming Kitex industry, with a significant investment of Rs 1,000 crore, aims to create employment opportunities for 10,000 people, further enhancing the district’s economic prospects.

It may be noted here that Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao in May 2022 laid the foundation for the Rs 1,600 crore manufacturing facility of Kitex Garments at the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal. He also inaugurated two units of Ganesh Group that have seen an investment of Rs 550 crore. These three units will create employment to about 16,000 people.



Meanwhile, under the Telangana Industrial Development and Entrepreneur Advancement (TIDEA) scheme, subsidies totaling Rs 48 lakh were granted to 19 industrial units. Additionally, Rs.9 crore in subsidies have been allocated to support 308 SC units, while Rs 20 crore have been granted to assist 751 ST units through the Telangana Programme for Rapid Incubation and Development of Entrepreneurship (TPRIDE).

Pravinya further disclosed the distribution of Rs 38 lakh to aid 10 disabled individuals in the industry and service sectors. Praising the district’s success in attracting industries, Collector Pravinya attributed it to the unwavering support provided by the Telangana government, led by the dynamic Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

In addition to the industrial growth, Warangal District has shown its commitment to the welfare of its people. The ‘Netanna ku Cheyutha’ Scheme has registered 3,000 handloom workers, ensuring their well-being. A deposit of Rs 3.40 crore has been allocated for this purpose, and a financial support system has been put in place to assist weavers’ families in case of unforeseen circumstances, providing them with Rs five lakhs each. Presently, 1,400 individuals have registered under the ‘Netanna ku Bhima’ scheme in the district.