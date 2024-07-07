Warangal: GWMC officials asked to check waterlogging during monsoon

Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Tanaji Wakade, who visited several low lying areas, directed the engineering wing officials to set up task forces to handle emergency situations in a speedy manner in the case of excessive rainfall.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 July 2024, 07:46 PM

Warangal: Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) is gearing up to address the water problems like stagnation and flooding at low lying areas in the city during the monsoon.

Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Tanaji Wakade, who visited several low lying areas, directed the engineering wing officials to set up task forces to handle emergency situations in a speedy manner in the case of excessive rainfall.

In view of the last years’ experience, where several low lying areas were inundated by rain water, she said the focus should be laid on places that were susceptible to flooding. She directed officials to identify low-lying areas and make necessary arrangements for dewatering pumps and other resources and constantly monitor water storage levels in ponds and lakes across the city to prevent overflow.

The process of desilting the nalas and drains should be expedited, she said, adding that the places where water stagnates have to be identified and measures should be taken to avoid such conditions. Officials were asked to set up a control room with four toll free numbers to reach out to the public.