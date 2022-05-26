Warangal: Interstate cybercrime gang arrested, Rs 1.07 lakh seized

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:07 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Warangal: Inavolu police arrested a three-member interstate cybercrime gang and recovered Rs 10.07 lakh cash from them, said Warangal Police Commissioner Dr Tarun Joshi here on Thursday. The arrested were Manoj Jaiswal, Gnanendra Yadav of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh and Raj Kumar of Warisaliganj in Bihar. He said that the gang had cheated one Bontha Ravinder of Inavolu mandal to the tune of Rs 1.36 lakh on the pretext of ensuring loan from Indiabulls home loans. “They committed this crime online,” he said and added that a special police team went to the UP and Bihar to apprehended them. The arrested persons were produced before the local courts and shifted to Warangal jail. They were interrogated by Parvathagiri Inspector Vishwehwar on the bank accounts, UPI IDs used by them for the fraud, and later they were produced before a court in Warangal.

While East Zone DCP Venkatalakshmi and Mamunur ACP Naresh Kumar monitored the case, IT core Inspector Naresh Kumar and Inovolu SI Bharat nabbed the gang.