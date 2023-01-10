Warangal KITS students distribute blankets to needy

Members of the Humanity Club of KITSW donated more than 225 woolen blankets and winter clothes to the destitute and the needy, said Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy.

KITS college student handing over a blanket to a needy in Warangal on Monday night.

“The main objective of this event is not only to make the lives of the underprivileged better but also promote the eco-friendly concept of recycling. Partial utilisation of clothes and dumping the old clothes is not good for a healthy environment. Our humanity club students have taken up a challenge. Instead of storing and wasting the old clothes donated to needy and poor people. Because that could be a resource for the less –fortunate,” he said.

Associate Dean M Narasimha Rao said 40 volunteers had distributed clothes to the needy near Bhadrakali temple, Thousand Pillar temple and Kazipet.