Warangal: Mechanical Engineering students told to learn AI, ML and IoT

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:50 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

Warangal: Mechanical Engineering at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Prof S Srinivasa Rao has urged the students of mechanical engineering to acquire knowledge in new technological domains like Internet of Things, Data structures, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and apply them in core engineering areas.

Prof Rao along with scientist Jonathan Mastand inaugurated the AICTE sponsored two-day international conference on “Energy Sustainability” being held by the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science on Friday. The conference is a hybrid-webinar.

Addressing the students, Prof Rao said that the present engineering education is transforming into its respective digital technologies. “Python and other software are strongly connected to all engineering programmes,” he said.

“The key intention of AICTE-ES-2022 is to provide an opportunity for the participants to share their ideas and experience in person with their peers expected from different parts of the world,” Prof Rao said.

The Conference focuses on identifying innovative technologies, research, design advances, and solutions toward a path of renewable and other energy sustainability options including utility-level integration.

KITS chairman V Lakshmikantha Rao, Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy, Dr Christina Georgantopoulou from Bahrain, Program chairperson and Head, MED, Prof K Rajanarender Reddy, AICTE-ES-2022, Coordinator, Dr K Sridhar, Co-coordinator, Dr G Ganesh Kumar, Dr D Prabhakara Chary and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .