Warangal: Medical students stage dharna at KNRUHS office

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:34 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Medical students and parents staged a dharna at KNRUHS in Warangal on Friday.

Warangal: Demanding the management of the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) to re-allot medical seats in other colleges, students along with their parents have staged a dharna in front of the KNRUHS office here on Friday.

As the management learnt about their protest in advance, security staff closed the gates and did not allow anyone into the premises. Raising slogans against the alleged indifferent attitude of the medical varsity authorities, the protesters demanded that Health Minister T Harish Rao and university VC Karunkar Reddy must respond to their demands and resolve the issue as their future seems to be bleak due to apathetic attitude of the management. More than 100 students and parents participated in the dharna.

It may be added here that the National Medical Council (NMC) cancelled admissions in three private medical colleges in the state leaving hundreds of students in lurch. The undergraduate course MBBS, along with a few post graduate courses were cancelled in MNR Medical College in Sangareddy, while PG seats were cancelled in Mahavir Institute of Medical Sciences in Vikarabad. The NMC also withdrew the letter of permission for first renewal and second batch admission in TRR Institute of Medical Sciences, Patancheru.

Following this, 450 MBBS students and about 90 PG students were left with no college. The NMC cancelled MBBS course also besides PG seats in specialist courses like pathology, anatomy, ophthalmology and biochemistry in MNR College, while the NMC also cancelled admissions in all the PG courses like MD general medicine, paediatrics, and orthopaedics offered by Mahavir College.

Speaking to the media, a parent Ragu Marneni said that students were at the receiving end due to alleged negligence of the KNRUHS authorities who were creating hurdles by writing letters to the NMC raising doubts. He also said that the State government must intervene and take an appropriate decision to relocate the students from these three colleges to other medical colleges private or government in the State.

However, speaking to this newspaper over phone, KNRUHS Registrar Dr Praveen Kumar Devulapally said that he had told the students and their parents that he could not comment on the issue as a case was in the High Court of Telangana. “I can’t comment on the issue since the issue is sub-judice,” he said. It is said that the HC would conduct the hearing on the case on Monday. KNRUHS VC Karunkar Reddy is in Hyderabad on Friday to discuss to the matter with the higher officials and the Health Minister T Harish Rao.