Warangal medico’s suicide attempt: Senior student arrested

A first year MD Anesthesia student of the KMC was found unconscious at the hospital on Wednesday. It was suspected that she had tried to kill herself by taking an injection following alleged harassment by Dr Saif who is her senior.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:58 AM, Fri - 24 February 23

Warangal: Police have arrested Dr Saif, a senior PG student (MD Anaesthesia) of the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), here on Friday. He will be produced before the media around 12 noon.

Based on a complaint lodged by her father Daravath Narender, the Matwada police registered a case under the SC/ST Act and other sections of IPC on Dr Saif since the victim belongs to the ST community.

The victim, Dr Preethi, is undergoing treatment at NIMS, Hyderabad, and her condition is said to be very critical.