Warangal: PG medico attempts suicide by injection at MGM hospital

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:05 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Warangal: A first year student of the Post Graduate (MD) in the department of Anaesthesia of the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) allegedly attempted to die by suicide in the wee hours at the MGM hospital while she was on duty here on Wednesday.

The student is said to have administered herself an injection in a bid to end her life and was found unconscious around 6.30 am. The hospital staff immediately alerted senior doctors and admitted the girl to the emergency ward where CPR was administered.

Speaking to Telangana Today, MGM Superintendent Dr V Chandrashekhar said that a team of senior doctors from different departments were trying to save her. “We are also planning to shift her to Hyderabad, if needed,” he added.

It is alleged that she had taken the extreme step as she had been harassed by a doctor at the hospital. She had reportedly lodged a complaint against the doctor with the KMC Principal who held counselling to the accused. However, officials claim that she tried to end her life due to health issues. Matwada police are probing the matter.

More details are awaited.