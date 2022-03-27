Warangal: MLA Vinay Bhaskar lays foundation for Rs 80 lakh worth development works

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:41 PM, Sun - 27 March 22

MLA Vinay Bhaskar laying foundation for development works in Hanamkonda on Sunday.

Warangal: West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar laid foundation for the construction of side drains, community halls and CC roads in the 31st division under GWMC limits on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the community halls were being constructed on par with the private convention halls, and stressed the need for cooperation between the people’s representatives and officials for the speedy development.

“Drainage with Rs 50 lakh, Goud community hall with an estimated cost of Rs 20 lakh and CC roads with Rs 10 lakh will be constructed in the division,” Vinay Bhaskar said. He also promised that more development works would be taken up soon.

TRS leaders and others were present at the programme.

