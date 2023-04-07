Warangal: Multi-disciplinary research unit to come up at KMC

The unit was sanctioned by the Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 04:26 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

Warangal: To encourage and strengthen an environment of research, the Centre has sanctioned Rs.1.25 crore to set up a ‘Multi -Disciplinary Research Unit (MRU)’ in the Government Kakatiya Medical College (KMC).

“While Rs.1 crore is earmarked for the equipment needed for the research centre, Rs.25 lakh is for the development of infrastructure (civil works) on March 27 this year,” KMC Principal Dr Divvela Mohandas said. The unit was sanctioned by the Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Though the application for MRU was made in 2007, it was rejected due to some technical issues. However, the college submitted all the required documents again in June 2021.

The Government of India (GoI) approved the scheme for ‘Establishment of Multi -Disciplinary Research Units (MRUs) in the Government Medical Colleges/Research Institutions’ to develop or strengthen the health research infrastructure in the country. This initiative is aimed at the “Promotion, Coordination and Development of Basic, Applied and Clinical Research”.

“The MRU will bridge the gap in the infrastructure which inhibits health research and improve the health research and health services. It will also help to improve the overall health status of the population by creating evidence-based application of diagnostic procedures or processes or methods,” the Principal added.

The MRU will constitute local research advisory committees for identifying the research priorities and projects with participation of State health system officials and undertake research in non-communicable diseases and other need-based research. The MRU will be very useful for the medical students of the KMC and staff of the MGM Hospital.

NELS training centre: Meanwhile, the Central government also sanctioned a regional training centre for the KMC under the National Emergency Life Support (NELS) programme which is aimed at providing training to doctors, nurses and paramedics about 12 days ago.

This centre will impart skill-based training on emergency life support for all categories of health functionaries. It will lead to creation of a pool of trained doctors, nurses and paramedics with skills to provide standardised emergency life support and reduce mortality due to medical emergencies.