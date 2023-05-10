Warangal: Officials asked to complete Smart City works at earliest

66 development works worth Rs 948.55 crore had been undertaken under the 'Smart City Mission' under GWMC limits

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Wed - 10 May 23

Warangal Mayor Sudharani, GWMC commissioner Pravinya at a review meeting on Smart City Mission works on Wednesday.

Warangal: Mayor Gundu Sudharani, and Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Commissioner P Pravinya, have directed officials to speed up and complete the ongoing development works taken up under the ‘Smart City Mission’ under the GWMC limits at the earliest.

Speaking at a review meeting about the progress of the works under the central sponsored scheme here on Wednesday, they said that the 66 development works worth Rs 948.55 crore had been undertaken under the scheme. “Of which 27 have already been completed, and the remaining 39 are in different stages of progress,” the commissioner said, and asked the officials to complete them by July.

As a part of the junction development programme in the city, the statue of freedom fighter Konda Laxman Bapuji and a replica of a loom should be installed at Kothawada junction, according to the Mayor.

Officials have also been instructed to review the progress of the ongoing development works on a day to day basis. The works include the Waddepally tank bund development works, Bhadrakali Bund Zone ‘D’ and the R1 to R10 Smart City roads. They have stressed the need for coordination among the urban planning authorities for the widening of roads, arrangement of culverts on the nalas, and other related works.

Meanwhile, the contractors were asked to increase the workforce and materials to ensure the timely completion of the works. “In case of delays, penalties will be imposed on the contractors, and their bills will be cut,” the Mayor said.