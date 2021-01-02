Warangal officials told to expedite road widening works

By | Published: 10:57 pm

Warangal Urban: Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Commissioner Pamela Satpathy has directed the authorities of the Town Planning wing to expedite the works being carried out by them.

Addressing a review meeting on the works of the Smart City, road widening and others under the GWMC limits here on Saturday, she said that the road widening works from MGM to Venkatrama Talkies taken up under the Smart City Mission (SCM) should be completed on a war footing basis.

Directing the officials to complete the marking for the service road with a width of 20 feet on the two sides of the Battala Bazaar bridge, she said that Town Planning wing officials must carry out their responsibilities and duties with commitment and constantly monitor the construction of buildings and houses in the tri-cities. “Unauthorised buildings must be demolished without any hesitation,” she said and added that the TS-bPASS support centre at the headquarters should be further strengthened to dispose the D Development Permission Management System (DPMS) applications without delay.

Stating that 424 dilapidated buildings had been demolished so far in the tri-cities, Commissioner Pamela Satpathy said that steps had been taken to identify and demolish the dilapidated houses. The commissioner directed the officials to see to it that the flexis, wall posters should not be displayed on major roads, bus stations and congested areas under the GWMC limits without permission. Incharge CP Narsimha Ramulu, ACPs, TPS, TPBOs and others participated in the meeting.

