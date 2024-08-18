Warangal: Out to distribute wedding cards, father-son duo killed as RTC bus rams bike

The incident occurred when the bus rammed the bike on which the duo was riding on near Konayamakula village of Geesukonda mandal

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 August 2024, 09:30 AM

Warangal: A father-son duo died in a road accident when an RTC bus rammed the bike on which they were riding on near Konayamakula village of Geesukonda mandal of the district on Saturday night. The deceased were identified as Venkatnarayana (52) and his son Ranjith (26).

According to reports, on Saturday evening, Venkatnarayana, along with his son, went to distribute his elder son’s wedding cards among relatives at Togarrai village in Duggondi mandal.

While returning home, their two-wheeler collided with an RTC bus near Konauamakula, killing them on the spot. The passerby informed the police about the incident, who reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a government hospital for postmortem. The police registered a case, and an investigation is underway.