Warangal police mark commemoration day with blood donation camp

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:48 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Warangal CP Ambar Kishore Jha at the blood donation camp held at Commissionerate office on Saturday.

Hanamkonda: Warangal Police Commissioner Ambar Kishore Jha inaugurated a blood donation camp on the premises of the Commissionerate on Saturday to commemorate the police martyrs and contribute to the community’s welfare.

The event, organized in collaboration with the Armed Reserve and Traffic Police wings, along with the MGM Blood Bank, saw an overwhelming response from police officers, staff, local youth, and auto drivers who volunteered to donate blood.

Crimes DCP Dasari Muralidhar, Additional DCPs Sanjeev, Suresh Kumar, Ragya Naik, and other members of the police force and administration of the MGM hospital were present at the event.

KITSW students join blood donation drive: In another blood donation initiative, the Hanamkonda police organized a blood donation camp on the eve of Police Commemoration Day, in association with Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal (KITSW), and its NSS Students.