Warangal CP Kishore Jha asks people to be cautious of cyber crimes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 April 2024, 06:23 PM

Commissioner of Police Ambar Kishore Jha inaugurates a cyber crime station in Warangal on Tuesday

Warangal: Warangal Commissioner of Police Ambar Kishore Jha told the public to be aware of cyber crimes. He formally inaugurated a dedicated cyber crime police station created on the premise of the commissionerate on Tuesday. The station was one of the six facilities established by the Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau.

Speaking on the occasion, Jha asked the people to be cautious of cyber crimes and urged them not to fall prey to their traps. He advised them not to share personal information with strangers, besides not opening spam links sent on mobile phones. He told them to approach the station if cheated by cyber fraudsters. He requested victims to report cyber crimes by contacting toll free number 1930.

The commissioner further said that the newly created station was equipped with an ACP officer, an inspector, two sub-inspectors, two head constables and eight constables. He then handed over mobile phones and SIM cards to staffers, titled cyber warriors. He later planted fruit-bearing saplings on the premises of the station.

DSPs Ravinder, Abdul Bari, trainee IPS officer Ankith and Shubhamnag, Additional DSPs Ravi, Sanjeev, Suresh Kumar, cyber crime police station ACP Vijay Kumar, Inspector Ravi Kumar and many other police officials were present.