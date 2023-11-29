Taken all measures for smooth elections in Warangal commissionerate: CP AK Jha

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Ambar Kishore Jha, affirmed the implementation of comprehensive security measures for the elections on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:02 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Ambar Kishore Jha, affirmed the implementation of comprehensive security measures for the elections on Thursday.

Warangal: Commissioner of Police (CP) Ambar Kishore Jha said they had made elaborate security arrangements for elections on Thursday to ensure free and fair elections under the police commissionerate limits.

To oversee the elections across various constituencies, including Warangal East, Warangal West, Wardhannapet, Parkal, Jangaon, Palakurthy, Narsampet, and Station Ghanpur, encompassing the Warangal Commissionerate, a total of 2126 polling stations across 1128 locations have been set up.

Notably, identified sensitive areas have received substantial police reinforcement to ensure a smooth electoral process. A robust security deployment of 4000 personnel ranging from Home Guard to DCP ranks, along with an additional 1700 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), has been mobilized. Patrolling units, Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs), Striking Forces, and Special Striking Forces have been strategically positioned to rigorously implement the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Since the enforcement of the election code, law enforcement authorities have confiscated significant amounts, totaling Rs.12.33 crore through vehicle checks under the Warangal Police Commissionerate limits. This includes seizures of liquor/gudumba worth Rs 55 lakh, 500 kg of black jaggery/Alum worth Rs 10 lakh, 667 kg of ganja valued at Rs.1.64 crore six kg of gold, one kg of silver, and freebies amounting to Rs 13 lakh intended for voter distribution, leading to the reporting of 842 cases. Moreover, to maintain law and order, 7842 individuals, including 579 known rowdy elements, have been restrained as of October 28.

The Commissioner also warned of legal action against those found violating the ECI’s regulations.