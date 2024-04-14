Swaeros donate blood on Ambedkar jayanti

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 April 2024, 06:25 PM

46 Swaeros donated blood at Paloncha CHC in Kothagudem district on the occasion of Ambedkar jayanti.

Kothagudem: A blood donation camp was organised by Swaero International Kothagudem district zone marking on Dr. BR Ambedkar 133th jayanti celebrations here on Sunday.

The blood donation camp was inaugurated by DM and HO Dr. JVL Shirisha at the Community Health Centre at Paloncha. Initially, the DM and HO along with District Coordinator of Hospital Services (DCHS) Dr. G Ravi Babu, CHC superintendent Dr. Mukkanteswar Rao and RMO Somaraju Dora paid floral tributes to a portrait of Ambedkar. Around 200 Swaeros took part in the event.

As many as 46 Swaeros donated blood. Speaking on the occasion Dr. Sirisha appreciated Swaero International district president T Hari Babu for organising the blood camp as it helps a lot of patients in summer season.

The doctors and Hari Babu distributed fruits and bread to the blood donors and patients in the CHC. Social welfare Aero (Swaero) is a name adopted by the students and alumni of social welfare schools and colleges in Telangana.

Aero is the Greek prefix referring to flight and air.