Warangal: Prof A Ravinder Nath appointed VC of Central University of Kashmir

06:54 PM, Sat - 1 April 23

Warangal: Prof Anisetty Ravinder Nath, who hails from Warangal, has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Kashmir for five years. An order to this effect was issued on March 31 by the Ministry of Education, Government of India (GoI).

While he did his schooling from the Government Markazi High School in Hanamkonda, Prof Ravinder Nath did his intermediate from the Government Junior College in Hanamkonda and graduation from CKM College, Warangal.

Presently serving as Senior Professor of Biotechnology, CUK, Karnataka and recently selected for the prestigious UGC- BSR Faculty Fellowship. Earlier, he served as Dean, Faculty of Technology and Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy, Osmania University, Dean, Academic Affairs at MANUU and Dean, Development and UGC Affairs, OU and also as Professor and Head, Department of Pharmacy and Biotechnology, OU.

He was also the Chairman, BoS, in Pharmacy and Biotechnology. Prof Ravinder Nath served Osmania University for more than 30 years. He taught and trained quite a good number of engineering and pharmacy students at the B.Tech., M.Tech., and PhD level. 17 Doctorate Degrees and 98 Masters Dissertations were awarded under his guideship so far. He was chairman for a Committee on Implementation of CBCS and CFSD by the Telangana government, and also as a member of the Academic Council of Maulana Azad National Urdu University.