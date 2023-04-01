Public continue to hoist damaged flags in Warangal

Published Date - 04:20 PM, Sat - 1 April 23

Warangal: Due to lack of awareness on hoisting and lowering the national flag among the public, several flags hoisted on houses as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, have been damaged due to wind and other reasons, but were not yet lowered at many places under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits.

During the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign last year, thousands of flags were distributed by the GWMC asking the people to hoist them on their residences, educational institutions and commercial establishments. However, the officials of either the GWMC or the district administration seem to be not bothered about the insult to the flag. While some of the flags have been discoloured, many others have been torn completely.

“As per the National Flag code, 2022, a damaged or dishevelled flag should not be displayed,” said Dr Suresh Devath, founder president of Society for Public Welfare and Initiatives (SPWI), and appealed to the government machinery to ensure that damaged and discolored flags were lowered immediately.

Since the tri-colour is a symbol of pride for every Indian and it represents national integrity and signifies the hopes and aspirations of the Indian people, it should not be insulted as per the Prevention of Insults to National Honours Act, 1971. Those who intentionally insult the flag can also be sent to prison as per the Act, experts point out.

“If the national flag is damaged, it should be destroyed as a whole in private, preferably by burning or any other method considering the dignity of the national flag,” said senior advocate Potlapally Veerabhadra Rao. He found fault with officials for their failure to ensure lowering of the damaged flags.