Warangal question paper leak case: No relief yet for Bandi Sanjay from courts

There was no relief for Bandi Sanjay, the prime accused in the Warangal question paper leak case, from Telangana High Court as well, where his quash petition was posted for hearing on Monday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:49 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Suspense over the disposal of the bail petition of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay in the court of Hanamkonda magistrate continued till late in the night on Thursday, as arguments on the petition from both sides extended beyond court hours. Meanwhile, there was no relief for Sanjay, the prime accused in the Warangal question paper leak case from the High Court as well, where his quash petition was posted for hearing on Monday.

Earlier, the Hanamkonda court had posted the police application seeking custody of Bandi Sanjay to Monday, thereby unveiling a fresh round of arguments over whether bail could be granted when the police custody petition was posted to Monday.

At the High Court, Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan issued a notice to the State police to respond to a writ petition filed by Sanjay seeking to quash the Magistrate court’s order remanding him in judicial custody and at the same time, said Sanjay was free to file a bail application even by moving a house motion if required. The petition on the remand order would be heard in detail on Monday.

Sanjay’s counsel N Ramchander Rao argued that the magistrate failed to see whether there was a violation of Section 41-A of the Criminal Procedure Code and the guidelines framed by the Supreme Court in the Arnesh Kumar Vs State of Bihar.

He also argued that the magistrate wrongly came to the conclusion that the petitioner would tamper with the evidence if he was let outside. The remand was ‘bad in law’ and the magistrate ‘had not applied mind correctly’, he alleged.

According to the police, Sanjay was arraigned as the prime accused based on the confessional statement of Accused No.2, a former television journalist and presently an active member of NaMo, a front organisation of the BJP. Denying the charges made by the police, Sanjay’s counsel alleged that false cases were lodged against him to tarnish the image of the BJP and to stop him from attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting during his visit to Hyderabad on April 8.